BC Real Estate Association numbers point to market ‘uptrend’ at beginning of 2024

Houses are seen on a hill in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. The BC Real Estate Association says there was a nearly 30 per cent increase in home sales last month compared with January 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 7:13 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 7:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — The BC Real Estate Association says there was a nearly 30 per cent increase in home sales last month compared with January 2023, while prices were also up. 

The association says 3,979 sales were completed last month, for an average price of $957,909, a more than 10-per-cent jump from the year before.

Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson says the sales numbers show a “clear uptrend” to kick off 2024 with a dollar value of $3.8 billion in sales for the month. 

Ogmundson says declining mortgage rates and further interest rate cuts expected to be made by the Bank of Canada this year are both “driving sentiment in the market and bring pent-up demand off the sidelines.” 

The Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver saw the greatest year-over-year jumps in unit sales and dollar volumes. 

Sales in Chilliwack last month topped $144.6 million, a more than 73-per-cent jump from last year, while in Greater Vancouver sales reached $1.78 billion, a 48.4-per-cent increase. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

6h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

2h ago

Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig
Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head on Saturday. Rielly was assessed a match penalty...

1h ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

2h ago

