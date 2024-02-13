Bell CEO, other execs called to committee to testify over recent job cuts

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament have invited several top executives from BCE Inc. and Bell Canada to testify later this month about the company’s decision to cut about nine per cent of its workforce this year.

The House of Commons heritage committee has agreed to invite BCE Inc. CEO Mirko Bibic to address the cuts, which include impacts on newsrooms across the country.

The committee also agreed to invite Bell Media president Sean Cohan and the parent company’s chief financial officer Curtis Millen, along with a handful of others.

The Liberal motion to invite the executives on Feb. 29 was supported by the NDP and Bloc Québécois, with the Conservatives on the committee abstaining from voting.

BCE Inc., the parent company of Bell Media, announced last week it is cutting its workforce by 4,800 positions, ending multiple television newscasts and selling off 45 of its 103 radio stations.

The company blamed its cuts on the federal government and the Canadian Radio-television Commission, saying Ottawa took too long to provide relief to media companies in crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press