Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig drops Republican bid for open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan

FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, on Sept. 14, 2021, in Detroit. Craig is ending his Republican bid for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan just over four months after launching his campaign, Craig told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2024 6:59 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 7:13 pm.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is ending his Republican bid for an open U.S. Senate seat representing Michigan just over four months after launching his campaign, he told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Craig was seen as one of the more high-profile candidates to enter the race when he announced his campaign in October, and he been angling to win the support of former President Donald Trump, who has often swung GOP primaries with his endorsement.

“This is strictly a business decision,” Craig told AP by phone. “I’m not leaving because I felt like I didn’t have the support. But from a business end, you need funds to run a campaign.”

Craig added that he is “strongly considering” running in Detroit’s mayoral election next year.

In addition to leading the police department in Michigan’s largest city for eight years, Craig was also a leading GOP candidate for governor in 2022 before fraudulent signatures on campaign paperwork derailed his campaign.

His senatorial campaign had trouble gaining momentum. According to the latest finance reports filed last month, Craig had raised only $60,581 by the end of 2023, well behind other Senate candidates.

Republicans are vying for a shot to replace the U.S. Senate’s third-highest-ranking Democrat, Debbie Stabenow, who announced in January that she would retire after her fourth term. Michigan has long been considered a swing state where Republicans have had success in the past, but the party has not won a U.S. Senate race since 1994.

Craig’s withdrawal thins a crowded GOP field that includes former U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer. Detroit-area businessman Sandy Pensler launched his second campaign for the Senate in December.

Rogers has led them in fundraising, bringing in close to $2 million since announcing his campaign in September.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is considered the favorite to win the nomination and has dominated other candidates in fundraising — bringing in $11.7 million between her campaign launch in February 2023 until the end of that year.

Craig retired as Detroit police chief in 2021 to run for governor. He had been considered a favorite in that 2022 election, but he and four others were kept off the ballot due to the fraudulent signatures on nominating petitions.

Three people have been charged with forgery and other crimes related to the signatures, but no candidate was personally accused of knowingly submitting fraudulent petitions.

Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

6h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

2h ago

Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig
Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head on Saturday. Rielly was assessed a match penalty...

1h ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

2h ago

