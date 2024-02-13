House GOP will try again to impeach Mayorkas after failing once. But outcome is still uncertain

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., walks through statuary Hall as lawmakers gather in the House chamber to vote on the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for failures on the U.S.- Mexico border at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 6, 2024. Having failed to impeach Mayorkas the first time, House Republicans are determined to try again. But it's not at all certain Tuesday's scheduled do-over will produce a better tally.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2024 12:04 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 12:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Having failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas the first time, House Republicans are determined to try again Tuesday, but it’s not at all certain the do-over vote will produce a better tally after last week’s politically embarrassing setback.

The evening vote is expected to be tight with Speaker Mike Johnson’s threadbare GOP majority unable to handle many defectors or absences in the face of staunch Democratic opposition to impeaching Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary facing charges in nearly 150 years.

Despite the expected arrival of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who will bolster the GOP numbers after being away from Washington for cancer care, even one other missing or weather-delayed lawmaker could imperil the Mayorkas impeachment. If the vote pushes later into the week, the outcome of Tuesday’s special election in New York to replace ousted Rep. George Santos could tip the balance further.

Johnson posted a fists-clenched photo with Scalise, announcing his remission from cancer, saying, “looking forward to having him back in the trenches this week!”

The GOP effort to impeach Mayorkas over border security has taken on an air of political desperation as Republicans try to make good on their priorities after last week’s mishap and after Republicans rejected a bipartisan Senate border security package.

Border security has shot to the top of campaign issues, with Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner for the presidential nomination, insisting he will launch “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history” on day one if he retakes the White House.

In stark language over the weekend, Trump debased immigrant arrivals. even going so far as to suggest without evidence they bring disease into the U.S. Trump reiterated his plans of a second-term roundup to remove potentially millions of newcomers from the U.S., a spectacle practically unseen in modern times.

“We have no choice,” Trump said at a rally in South Carolina.

The House, which launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son’s business dealings, has instead turned its attention to Mayorkas after Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia pushed the debate forward.

If the House succeeds in impeaching Mayorkas, the charges against him would go to the Senate for a trial, but neither Democratic nor Republican senators have shown interest in the matter and it may be indefinitely shelved to a committee.

After a months-long investigation, the House Homeland Security Committee filed two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas — arguing that he “willfully and systematically” refused to enforce existing immigration laws and that he breached the public trust by lying to Congress and saying the border was secure.

Never before has a sitting Cabinet secretary been impeached, and it was nearly 150 years ago that the House voted to impeach President Ulysses S. Grant’s secretary of war, William Belknap, over a kickback scheme in government contracts. He resigned moments before the vote.

Mayorkas, who did not appear to testify before the impeachment proceedings, put the border crisis squarely on Congress for failing to update immigration laws during a time of global migration.

“There is no question that we have a challenge, a crisis at the border,” Mayorkas said over the weekend on NBC. “And there is no question that Congress needs to fix it.”

Johnson and the Republicans have pushed back, arguing that the Biden administration could take executive actions, as Trump did, to stop the number of crossings — though the courts have questioned and turned back some of those efforts.

“We always explore what options are available to us that are permissible under the law,” Mayorkas said in the interview.

Last week’s failed vote to impeach Mayorkas — a surprise outcome rarely seen on such a high-profile issue — was a stunning display in the chamber that has been churning through months of GOP chaos since the ouster of the previous House speaker.

As the clock ticked down, three Republicans opposed impeaching Mayorkas, leaving the tally at razor’s edge. With a 219-212 majority and Scalise absent, Johnson had just a few votes to spare.

One Democrat, Rep, Al Green of Texas, who had been hospitalized for emergency abdominal surgery, made a surprise arrival, wheeled into the chamber in scrubs and socks to vote against it — leaving the vote tied.

One of the Republican holdouts, Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, who had served as a Marine and is now a committee chairman, was quickly encircled by colleagues, including the impeachment’s chief sponsor, Georgia’s Greene. He refused to change his vote.

Gallagher announced over the weekend he would not be seeking reelection in the fall. Once a rising star as a next generation of the GOP, he now joins a growing list of serious-minded Republican lawmakers heading for the exits.

Republicans are hopeful the New York special election will boost their ranks further, but the outcome of that race is uncertain.

Democrat Green of Texas is now out of the hospital and recuperating from surgery, and was amazed at how critics suggested he was sneaked into the Capitol to vote. He described the painstaking effort to get from his hospital bed to the House floor.

“Obviously, you feel good when you can make a difference,” said Green. “All I did was what I was elected to do, and that was to cast my vote on the issues of our time, using the best judgment available to me.”

He plans to be there again this week to vote against Mayorkas’ impeachment.

Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

12h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

10h ago

Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court

Hours after the province's highest court ruled an Ontario wage-restraint law unconstitutional, Premier Doug Ford's government announced Monday that it would repeal the controversial bill in its entirety. The...

updated

3h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

6h ago

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

12h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

10h ago

Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court

Hours after the province's highest court ruled an Ontario wage-restraint law unconstitutional, Premier Doug Ford's government announced Monday that it would repeal the controversial bill in its entirety. The...

updated

3h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.

6h ago

1:54
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union

Negotiations between the TTC and the union representing hundreds of employees continue, days after electrical workers voted in favour of strike action. Faiza Amin reports on the message the union says It’s sending the Transit Commission.

8h ago

0:56
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional

Labour unions are celebrating the Ontario Appeal Court's ruling of Bill 124 as unconstitutional. Shauna Hunt with the latest from public service workers who are calling this a victory against the Ford government.

9h ago

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

9h ago

More Videos