In the news today: Canadians in Gaza taken into Israeli custody as Joly seeks answers

Canadians in Gaza taken into Israeli custody as Joly seeks answers

An Israeli helicopter releases flares as it flies over Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

U.S., Joly seek clarity from Israel on Canadians taken into custody from Gaza Strip

Canadian and American officials say they are still trying to determine why the Israeli military took Canadian citizens from their home in the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she’s contacted her Israeli counterpart and the Israeli military branch operating in Gaza over the matter.

Israel’s military confirmed to The Canadian Press that it has taken at least two people into custody but offered no further details, including an exact number of detainees or why they are being held.

Manitoba man charged with murder in deaths of common-law partner, children, teen

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew got emotional at an RCMP news conference talking about the loss of an entire family, calling it a “dark time” for the province.

It was there, Monday, that details emerged about the deaths of a woman, her three children and teenage niece at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, some 85 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Ryan Howard Manoakeesick is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Carman Mayor Brent Owen says the whole community has been affected by the tragedy.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Edmundson faces cross-examination in trial

The former senior military leader on trial for sexual assault in an Ottawa courtroom is set to face cross-examination by the Crown this morning.

Retired vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson took the stand in his defence on Monday, denying that he had physical or sexual contact with the woman who accuses him of raping her in 1991.

The woman, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, testified last week that the assault happened in Edmundson’s sleeping quarters on a navy ship during a deployment.

Work could shift focus of foreign students: docs

Public servants warned the federal government that allowing international students to work more than 20 hours a week could detract from their studies.

And they said it could have unintended consequences like undermining the objective of temporary foreign worker programs.

That’s according to internal documents obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information law.

The documents were prepared for former immigration minister Sean Fraser.

Economic anxiety high, trust in politics low: poll

A new survey suggests Canadians are stressed out about the economy and have little faith in politicians or governments to fix big problems.

The annual CanTrust Index published by Proof Strategies shows two-thirds of respondents reported high levels of economic anxiety.

Less than one-in-four people surveyed said they had faith in any level of government to make housing more affordable, and only about one-third trust government to manage the immigration system.

Quebec ice-fishing mecca says too warm for huts

There will be no colourful ice-fishing huts dotting the frozen water near Saguenay, Quebec, this year after mild winter weather forced authorities to cancel the popular tradition for the first time.

The municipality about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City announced last week that the ice wasn’t thick enough to open the fishing villages at Anse-à-Benjamin and Grande-Baie, which normally feature hundreds of huts and cabins that are popular with tourists and locals alike.

Dominic Arseneau, a spokesman for the city of Saguenay, says the decision was made with safety in mind, and that people who paid to reserve spaces will be refunded.

The vice-president of a Quebec sport-fishing association says the news is a reflection of the milder winters the province has seen in recent years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

