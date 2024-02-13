LCBO customers must show ID before entering certain Ontario stores in new safety pilot

LCBO
An LCBO store in Canada is shown in this image. The "controlled entrances pilot" will be introduced at six LCBO locations in Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout and Kenora. An LCBO spokesperson said the outcomes will be monitored over 12 months. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 13, 2024 3:02 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 3:39 pm.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says it’s launching a new pilot program requiring customers who appear 17 and older to present a government identification before entering specific stores.

The “controlled entrances pilot” will be introduced at six LCBO locations in Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout and Kenora. An LCBO spokesperson said the outcomes will be monitored over 12 months, and stores will keep shoppers’ personal information for 14 days.

The LCBO said the customer’s information is only accessed if there is an incident requiring investigation, and it is not linked to any other system, sold or used for marketing purposes. 

The program was initiated due to what the LCBO called a rise in theft and violent incidents in the retail industry, which it says poses a safety risk for employees and customers working and shopping in stores.

“It is a burden on police services, and it impacts our business and ability to give back to Ontarians,” a company spokesperson wrote in a news release.

The Northern Ontario locations were selected because of their “contained geography,” which the LCBO says will allow them to measure the effectiveness of the pilot without the transference of theft to other stores.

How the pilot works

The LCBO says customers must present government-issued photo identification to security personnel at the entrance before being welcomed into the store.

Photo IDs will be scanned to ensure they are legitimate and valid and to confirm that the customer is of legal drinking age (if unaccompanied by an adult) and has not been involved in any prior in-store incidents. Only one customer can enter the LCBO store at a time. 

The customer will not be allowed into the LCBO if those requirements are unmet.

The LCBO said a decision had not been made to make the controlled entrances permanent in pilot locations or expand them to other areas.  

A Canadian flag flies near an under-construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday, July 20, 2013. CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

The following valid, non-expired prescribed photo ID will be accepted by the LCBO:

  • Ontario Driver’s Licence with a photograph
  • Ontario Photo Card
  • Canadian Citizenship Card with a photograph
  • Canadian Passport
  • Canadian Forces Identification Card
  • Permanent Resident Card
  • Secure Certificate of Indian Status Card
  • Out of Province/Country Photo ID if it includes a photograph of the person, states their date of birth, and reasonably appears to have been issued by a government

Without a valid ID, the customer won’t be able to enter any LCBO-controlled entrance.

“Providing exceptional customer and employee experiences is a top priority, so our goal is to make this new process quick and easy,” said John Summers, the LCBO’s Chief Retail Officer.

“While it may add a few extra minutes to our customers’ visit, we trust that this is a small inconvenience for a safer and more enjoyable shopping experience.”

The LCBO says multiple measures are in place to deter theft, and piloting controlled entrances will allow the crown corporation to explore a different way to create a “safer experience in our stores for both employees and customers.”

According to the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL), it implemented controlled entrances in 2020. Their website references plummeting theft and positive feedback from customers and employees.  

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

1h ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

4h ago

'Utmost gratitude': Toronto police detail rescue of missing woman with Alzheimer's
'Utmost gratitude': Toronto police detail rescue of missing woman with Alzheimer's

Toronto police shared details of a rescue mission after a woman with Alzheimer's went missing and was located by officers suffering from hypothermia near a ravine. Authorities uploaded a video describing...

2h ago

Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes
Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday. Pearson Airport is warning that several...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

1h ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

4h ago

'Utmost gratitude': Toronto police detail rescue of missing woman with Alzheimer's
'Utmost gratitude': Toronto police detail rescue of missing woman with Alzheimer's

Toronto police shared details of a rescue mission after a woman with Alzheimer's went missing and was located by officers suffering from hypothermia near a ravine. Authorities uploaded a video describing...

2h ago

Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes
Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday. Pearson Airport is warning that several...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

2h ago

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.

21h ago

1:54
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union

Negotiations between the TTC and the union representing hundreds of employees continue, days after electrical workers voted in favour of strike action. Faiza Amin reports on the message the union says It’s sending the Transit Commission.
0:56
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional

Labour unions are celebrating the Ontario Appeal Court's ruling of Bill 124 as unconstitutional. Shauna Hunt with the latest from public service workers who are calling this a victory against the Ford government.
2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

More Videos