Leafs’ Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators’ Greig

morgan rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly reacts after a Tampa Bay Lightning goal during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday November 6, 2023. (Chris Young/CP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 13, 2024 6:54 pm.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head on Saturday.

Rielly was assessed a match penalty in the final five seconds of a 5-3 loss Saturday against the Senators after Greig fired a slapshot into the empty net and Rielly responded by cross-checking the 21-year-old up high.

Because the suspension is under six games, Rielly’s lone appeal option is to commissioner Gary Bettman.

Rielly was supposed to have an in-person hearing, which meant in the past the Department of Player Safety would suspend him for more than five games. Although he initially planned to travel to New York City for the hearing, Rielly opted to do it virtually due to a snowstorm in the area.

With this suspension, Rielly will forfeit more than $195,312 in salary.

This is the first time Rielly has been suspended in his 11-year career. Before Saturday night, the defenceman had eight minutes in penalties this season.

