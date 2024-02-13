Man accused of killing Tennessee deputy taken into custody, sheriff says

By The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 5:27 pm.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Tennessee deputy and wounding another during a traffic stop last week was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, a sheriff said.

Kenneth Wayne DeHart, 42, was found in Knoxville, about 17 miles (30 kilometers) from his last known location, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said on social media. The post included a photo of several vehicles and what appeared to be law enforcement agents in tactical gear surrounding a home.

“Now the judicial process will take place in the court system. Thanks to all of our law enforcement partners and our community,” the post said.

DeHart is accused of fatally shooting Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan, 43, and wounding Deputy Shelby Eggers, 22, during a traffic stop Thursday evening, authorities have said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued warrants charging DeHart with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether DeHart has an attorney who could comment for him.

Deputies had initiated a stop on suspicion of erratic driving and the driver was identified by authorities as DeHart. A bureau news release said he refused to get out of the SUV, and a stun gun was used to no effect. The driver produced a gun and fired shots, striking both deputies, the statement added. It said at least one deputy returned fire and DeHart drove off.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called into the hunt for DeHart, who authorities had described as armed and dangerous. A reward for information leading to DeHart’s arrest grew to $100,000 on Saturday, and his image was displayed on billboards across the Southeast as law enforcement searched for him.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

4h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

42m ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

45m ago

LCBO customers must show ID before entering certain Ontario stores in new safety pilot
LCBO customers must show ID before entering certain Ontario stores in new safety pilot

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says it's launching a new pilot program requiring customers who appear 17 and older to present a government identification before entering specific stores. The...

3h ago

