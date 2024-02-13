Milwaukee woman charged with killing abuser arrested in Louisiana

FILE - Chrystul Kizer sits in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The Milwaukee woman who was in custody for two years accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls has been released from jail, according to one of the community groups that raised her $400,000 bail. Kizer was released Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 where she was awaiting trial for killing 34-year-old Randall Volar III in June 2018. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2024 7:12 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 7:27 pm.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls was arrested in Louisiana after nearly two weeks on the run.

U.S. marshals took Chrystul Kizer, 23, of Milwaukee, into custody on Monday. She was being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, online jail records show.

Kizer was free on $400,000 bond and awaiting trial in the June 2018 death of 34-year-old Randall Volar III in Kenosha. She was charged last month with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a domestic violence case at a Milwaukee home. A condition of her bond was that she not commit any crimes, and Kenosha County prosecutors filed bail jumping charges against her stemming from the Milwaukee County incident.

The Associated Press left a phone message and an email seeking comment Tuesday from Kizer’s attorney.

Kizer’s trial in Volar’s homicide is scheduled for June 10. Prosecutors have said there’s no doubt Volar sexually assaulted Kizer and other girls. Police have seized videotapes that show some of the assaults, according to court documents. Kizer was 17 when the killing occurred.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Kizer discussed her case in an interview with The Washington Post that was published in late 2019.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

6h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

2h ago

Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig
Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head on Saturday. Rielly was assessed a match penalty...

1h ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

6h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

2h ago

Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig
Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head on Saturday. Rielly was assessed a match penalty...

1h ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.

7h ago

0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

7h ago

0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.

7h ago

2:18
We could see some snow later in the week
We could see some snow later in the week

Skiers rejoice - we could finally see some snow in the forecast. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.
More Videos