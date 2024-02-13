Motorist in England calls police to report he’s too drunk to drive

By The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2024 2:41 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 2:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Police in England say a drunken driver did the right thing after doing the wrong thing.

An emergency dispatcher received an unusual call just before noon Monday when a motorist reported he was driving drunk and said he “doesn’t know what he is doing,” North Yorkshire police said. The man said he had a rough weekend.

“Man calls the police to report that HE is a drink driver,” police said, using the British term for the offense. “It’s not every day that this happens.”

When officers arrived, the 52-year-old man was in a van on the side of the road. A breath test revealed he was three times over the legal limit.

He was arrested Monday and held in custody and released after being charged Tuesday with drunken driving in Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

