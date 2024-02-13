N.L. releases tourism advertisement responding to rental company ad that angered many

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador has released a new advertisement that appears to respond to an ad by a vacation rental company that angered many in the province.

Vrbo ran an ad during the Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday showing disappointed travellers discovering that their vacation rental is overrun by squealing livestock, while the beloved folk song “I’se the B’y” plays in the background.

The ad sparked outcry on social media, with Premier Andrew Furey denouncing the way the song was used and asking Vrbo to pull their spot.

Hours later, the province shared their own ad on Instagram featuring the same song but with picturesque images of Newfoundland and Labrador’s rugged landscape.

The caption alongside the province’s ad says that to some, “I’se the B’y” is just another raucous, toe-tapping jig.

But the caption adds that to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, the song is a testament to the province’s resilience, sense of community, history and culture.

“And a guarantee to get nan up on the dance floor, bad hip and all,” it says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

Watch the province’s ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOUlKdoBbLc

Watch Vrbo’s ad: Watch the ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dncumjtSid8

The Canadian Press