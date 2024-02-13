Nearly three-quarters of Senate appointed on Trudeau’s advice as Quebec senator joins

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of Manuelle Oudar as Canada's newest senator from Quebec. An overall view of the Senate is shown in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 1:18 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of a new senator from Quebec.

Manuelle Oudar is joining the Senate’s ranks after most recently serving with a Quebec government commission on workplace equity, health and safety. 

Trudeau’s office describes her as a respected lawyer, leader and advocate for justice who had a long public-service career in the province. 

An independent advisory board recommended Oudar’s candidacy to the prime minister and the Governor General appointed her. 

She is the 81st person to be appointed under that selection process, which Trudeau brought in after coming into power. 

Nearly three-quarters of current senators were appointed during Trudeau’s tenure, and all of them are members of independent groups rather than political parties. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

