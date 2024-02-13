Neil Young sets Toronto as only Canadian stop on 16-show Crazy Horse tour

Neil Young is taking his band Crazy Horse back on the road. Nearly a decade after their last full-scale tour, the 78-year-old musician says he's moving ahead with 16 shows across North America, including one in Toronto. Young performs on the front lawn of the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday, February 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 3:42 pm.

TORONTO — Neil Young is taking his band Crazy Horse back on the road.

Nearly a decade after their last full-scale tour as a band, the 78-year-old musician says they are planning 16 shows across North America, including one in Toronto.

The Love Earth Tour begins with two nights in San Diego on April 24 and 25.

It’ll be followed by stops including Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta and New York throughout April and May. The tour marks its only Canadian date at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 20.

Tickets open for sale to the general public on Friday.

Young intends to use the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange program, a mobile-only system that restricts ticket transfers to prevent secondary market scalpers from driving up resale prices.

In early 2019, Young and Crazy Horse reunited for a rare series of performances that marked their first in years. They played two shows in Winnipeg where he started his music career but a full tour never materialized.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Young said on his website that he wasn’t comfortable returning to live concerts. He bowed out of the 2021 Farm Aid festival in Hartford, Conn., over health safety concerns, but has more recently eased back into live music, launching a solo acoustic tour last year.

The new tour begins just after a vinyl version of Young and Crazy Horse’s album “Fu##in’ Up” comes out April 20, on Record Store Day. It will arrive in other formats on April 26.

Ticket buyers can opt-in to receive a compact disc of the album at no additional cost. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

