North Vancouver alert for Amber the dog retrieves quick success

A North Vancouver RCMP officer and six-year-old golden retriever Amber are shown in this handout image. North Vancouver RCMP have arrested a suspect in relation to a stolen dog investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT *

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 4:24 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 4:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Quick action by North Vancouver police along with a social media alert about a missing dog named Amber allowed for a speedy recovery of the golden retriever. 

Mounties say a frantic dog owner called Monday to report that six-year-old Amber had been taken from the front of a store when the owner briefly went inside. 

Officers canvassed the neighbourhood for surveillance footage and saw a man on video walking a dog that matched Amber’s description. 

Within minutes of releasing the images on social media, police say they were flooded with calls that the suspect and the dog were on a Seabus heading toward Vancouver. 

Transit police officers met the pair at the city’s Waterfront Station just about three hours after Amber had been snatched. 

Police say a man in his 40s is facing possible charges of theft under $5,000. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

