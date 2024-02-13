Police confirm identity of 101st victim of huge Maui wildfire

FILE - Damaged property lies scattered in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire rose to 101 on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, after Maui police confirmed the identity of one new victim, a 76-year-old man. Paul Kasprzycki of Lahaina died in the fire, Maui police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2024 6:02 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 6:27 pm.

HONOLULU (AP) — The death toll from the wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii, in August rose to 101 on Tuesday after Maui police confirmed the identity of one new victim, a 76-year-old man.

As of last month, Paul Kasprzycki of Lahaina was one of three people still missing from the Aug. 8 blaze.

Maui police didn’t explain in a news release where his remains were found or how he was identified.

The victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century ranged in age from 7 to 97, but more than two-thirds were in their 60s or older, according to Maui police’s list of known victims.

It has taken investigators months to identify some of the remains. Forensic experts and cadaver dogs sifted through ash searching for bodies that may have been cremated. Authorities collected DNA samples from family members to identify remains.

The DNA testing allowed officials in September to revise the death toll downward, from 115 to at least 97. The toll rose slightly over the next month as some victims succumbed to their injuries or as police found additional remains.

Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press


