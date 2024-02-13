Prince Harry, wife Meghan visit B.C. this week in one-year lead-up to Invictus Games

WHISTLER, B.C. — When Canadian broadcast veteran Scott Moore got the job as CEO of the Invictus Games coming to Vancouver and Whistler in 2025, he made sure to brush up on his royal protocol in anticipation of meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

“They’re huge supporters of the Invictus Games,” Moore said of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. “I did make sure to ask how I should be addressing them when they get here, and I was told the simple sir and ma’am is fine.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are in B.C. this week for the participating nations camp, where Invictus Games athletes and coaches from 19 countries will convene for lessons in the sports, including the new winter sports added to the 2025 Games of alpine skiing, snowboarding, skeleton, biathlon and wheelchair curling. 

Moore said leading next year’s Games in B.C. tracks with his past experience, including stints with the CBC and as president of Sportsnet, but the Invictus Games aren’t “necessarily a pure sports play.”

“This is sports as a transformative power,” he said. “It’s sports content, but it’s really about the participants and what they get out of it.”

Prince Harry is the founder of the Games for wounded, injured or sick service personnel or veterans. 

Up to 550 competitors from more than two dozen nations will take part in the B.C. event, which in addition to the new winter sports, will have events such as indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

Moore said there’s a unique camaraderie and collegial atmosphere among competing nations, which send athletes injured both physically and mentally as former members of their respective countries’ armed forces. 

“They understand that what we’re doing is participating in a sporting event, but also participating in each other’s journey to wellness,” he said. 

Retired naval lieutenant Stephen La Salle got word recently that he’d been selected for Team Canada at next year’s Games, and he’s hoping to connect with fellow injured veterans also on the “lonely journey” of recovery. 

La Salle, who lives in Ontario, lost his leg in an accident during a training exercise back in 2018, and said it’s been a difficult adjustment both physically and mentally.

“You’re going from being somebody who used to be very active and you know, very athletic … to really adjusting to a new way of living and not necessarily being as active as you once were and overcoming the mental blocks to stay active,” he said.

“Physical activity is so huge in dealing with the mental health aspect that comes from not only your time (serving) but your time being injured.” 

La Salle said his participation in the Canadian Armed Forces Soldier On program, and the Invictus Games next year, will give him a chance to connect with other injured veterans. 

“Something like Invictus gives us sort of a reason to, you know, push forward,” he said. “But the challenge I think for any veteran after being injured and being released, it’s a very lonely journey, so being a part of something like Soldier On and Invictus allows us to feel connected with other veterans and that community that we’re so used to and we miss so much.” 

The purpose of this week’s training camp is to support those nations taking part in the Games to build year-round adaptive sports programs.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to join the participants during some of the events at the camp on Wednesday and Thursday in Whistler and on Friday in Vancouver. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

16h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

14h ago

Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court

Hours after the province's highest court ruled an Ontario wage-restraint law unconstitutional, Premier Doug Ford's government announced Monday that it would repeal the controversial bill in its entirety. The...

8h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

11h ago

Top Stories

