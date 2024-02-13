Slain Manitoba family identified in obituary, remembered as beautiful souls

A mother, her three young children, including a two-month-old daughter, and a teenage family member killed in Manitoba are being remembered as beautiful souls.

An obituary has identified the victims as Amanda Clearwater, her children, Bethany, Jayven, and Isabella Manoakeesick, and niece Myah-Lee Gratton.

Family and friends have also been sharing stories of the family on social media, calling their deaths tragic, unimaginable and a horrible nightmare.

Their bodies were found Sunday at multiple crime scenes in and around the town of Carman, southwest of Winnipeg.

Clearwater’s common-law partner, who is the children’s father, was arrested the same day.

Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, who is 29, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.