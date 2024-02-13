S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 324.17 points at 20,743.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 417.19 points at 38,380.19. The S&P 500 index was down 54.22 points at 4,967.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 198.55 points at 15,744.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.77 cents US compared with 74.35 cents US on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up 77 cents at US$77.69 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$24.80 at US$2,008.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.73 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

