S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 324.17 points at 20,743.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 417.19 points at 38,380.19. The S&P 500 index was down 54.22 points at 4,967.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 198.55 points at 15,744.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.77 cents US compared with 74.35 cents US on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up 77 cents at US$77.69 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$24.80 at US$2,008.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.73 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate registration. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate registration. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will opt-in to an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

updated

12m ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

1h ago

Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes
Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday. Pearson Airport is warning that several...

2h ago

Brampton woman charged after 2 toddlers injured at home daycare
Brampton woman charged after 2 toddlers injured at home daycare

A 44-year-old woman is facing charges after two children were allegedly hurt at a home daycare in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were notified after a two-year-old boy suffered a serious injury at the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate registration. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate registration. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will opt-in to an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

updated

12m ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

1h ago

Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes
Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday. Pearson Airport is warning that several...

2h ago

Brampton woman charged after 2 toddlers injured at home daycare
Brampton woman charged after 2 toddlers injured at home daycare

A 44-year-old woman is facing charges after two children were allegedly hurt at a home daycare in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were notified after a two-year-old boy suffered a serious injury at the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.

18h ago

1:54
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union

Negotiations between the TTC and the union representing hundreds of employees continue, days after electrical workers voted in favour of strike action. Faiza Amin reports on the message the union says It’s sending the Transit Commission.

20h ago

0:56
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional

Labour unions are celebrating the Ontario Appeal Court's ruling of Bill 124 as unconstitutional. Shauna Hunt with the latest from public service workers who are calling this a victory against the Ford government.

21h ago

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

22h ago

More Videos