These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

A man walks though a downtown Toronto office building in a June 11, 2019 photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 11:16 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 11:26 am.

Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn.

These are some of the companies which have so far laid off Canadian workers in 2024:

BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs “at all levels of the company,” although some of the job losses were to come from vacancies and natural attrition rather than layoffs.

BenchSci: The Toronto-based artificial intelligence startup let go of an unspecified number of workers in January because of “economic environment, operational efficiencies, and adaptation to technological advancements, specifically generative AI.”

BlackBerry Ltd.: The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company announced plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs on Feb. 12 as it worked to separate two of its business divisions.

Cascades Inc.: The paper and packing company said on Feb. 13 that it was closing three plants in a move that would affect 310 employees. 

Corus Entertainment: The broadcaster confirmed in February that it laid off an unspecified number of workers across several stations.

CPA Canada: Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada said on Feb. 12 that it was cutting 20 per cent of its workforce ahead of a move by provincial oversight bodies in Ontario and Quebec to split from the national organization.

Enbridge: The Calgary-based pipeline giant announced plans to cut 650 positions over the course of February, citing “increasingly challenging” business conditions including higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and the ripple effects of geopolitical developments.

Google: The tech giant kicked off the year by trimming its workforce, leaving hundreds of its staff without jobs. Dan Raile, a spokesperson for the Alphabet Workers Union – Communication Workers of America union, said some of the departing staff were located in Canada.

Indigo Books & Music Inc.: The retailer laid off an unspecified number of staff in January as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its operations following losses, a cyberattack and leadership changes.

Mastermind Toys: The toy retailer, which recently changed ownership, terminated about 272 employees as Unity Acquisitions Inc. took over the company in January.

Rona Inc.: The Boucherville, Que., home improvement retailer announced plans to axe 300 jobs and close distribution centres in Terrebonne, Que., and Calgary in January as part of a plan to adjust its operating model and eliminate inefficiencies.

Staples Canada: The office supplies retailer shared at the start of February confirmed that it had cut an unspecified number of workers at its head office as it restructures and streamlines operations.

Wayfair: U.S. home goods retailer Wayfair says 50 workers in Ontario were part of a January layoff affecting 1,650 employees at the home goods company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

