‘Utmost gratitude’: Toronto police detail rescue of missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Toronto police shared details of a rescue mission after a woman with Alzheimer’s went missing and was located by officers suffering from hypothermia near a ravine.

Authorities uploaded a video describing the search for 71-year-old Betty, who was reported missing from her home during a 911 call by her husband in mid-December.

Members of 43 Division said Betty was not dressed for the weather with the forecast around the freezing point.

“I called my wife, but there was no response. I looked everywhere, but I couldn’t see her… I was so worried I had lost her, the only thing I could do was call 911,” said her husband, Percy.

A ground search conducted by responding officers didn’t amount to finding Betty.

Const. Mike Ramsay said because of the missing woman’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and the weather conditions — it was around -1 C at the time of her disappearance — a drone and search pattern were rapidly established.

“There are several green spaces close to where the woman was last seen, which are difficult for ground searchers to check.,” Const. Ramsay noted. “It is a typical space that is beneficial to be checked by the service’s drone.”

WATCH:

“When I turned on my last grid line up by Ellesmere Road, a thermal signature popped up on my screen,” said Const. Ramsay.

“When I flew the drone up and put the spotlight on, the bush was heavy, but I could see through it. It looked like a person. You could see a person’s face through the trees. I knew we had Betty at the time.”

Husband grateful to TPS for their swift response in locating missing woman

Const. Ramsay said that by the time Betty was reported missing to her discovery just before midnight, the 71-year-old was exposed to the conditions for about seven-and-a-half hours.

“They found her cold and shivering on the ground. Possible hypothermia had set in,” Const. Ramsay added.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment before reuniting with her family.

“I couldn’t express my gratitude to the Toronto police because they were so efficient, so professional and have the knowledge to use all those tools, those aerial technologies — I really appreciate it,” Percy said.

Percy (left) reunited with his wife Betty, whom Toronto police officers located after going missing from her home in mid-December. Photo: Toronto police.

Toronto police said officers investigate approximately 4,300 missing persons every year.

“That search may have gone on for days using personnel on the ground, and we may have been dealing with a fatality,” Const. Ramsay said.

“The bush where she was found was heavy, and she was down an embankment and not within the immediate search area. The drone was invaluable, especially with its thermal camera technology.”