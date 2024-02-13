Tory Burch set out to make the everyday ‘sublime’ with Fall-Winter collection at NY Fashion Week

By John Carucci, The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shimmer and glimmer with a dash of the majestic was on display Monday as Tory Burch showed her 2024 Fall Winter Collection at New York Fashion week.

Inspired by ordinary objects like a lampshade or well-worn coat, Burch set out to redefine the form of her designs with this collection.

“I started with the concept of how to make the everyday sublime,” Burch told the Associated Press at a post-show interview.

She went on to express her desire to present the silhouette in a fresh, new way by using different textures and creative ways to join seams to create a “light” feel.

“I became really obsessed with the idea of volume, but not a heaviness.”

Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, and Irina Shayk, who closed out the show in a Tinsel Raffia coat, were among the models showing off the collection’s 34 designs.

Along with the other models, they walked the long, narrow hallway of the New York Public Library showing variations of Burch’s concept, including faux croc tops and skirts, along with Tinsel raffia coats and dresses.

“I really thought a lot about working on fabrics that created shape, and whether it’s through technique of bonding or seam sealing, but having the fabric be really featherweight and adhere to the body with a lot of stretch,” Burch said.

While many of the designs took Burch out of her comfort zone, the one that stood out was the hooded sweater with orange lampshade skirt.

Burch says the vibrancy of color juxtaposed with the “beautiful neutral tones” in the collection’s palette.

“I thought what was kind of interesting is how do you take neutrals and create enough depth where they resonated as a palette and then shock them with the parrot blue and that vibrant orange. And so for me, it is different and we’re constantly trying different things,” she said.

Getting creative with faux materials also played a role in the collection.

“We had a porcupine jacket that was a faux fur. The leather was cotton with a finish on it that looked like croc… it’s a cotton blend. So it’s not – it wasn’t leather. And then we use paper leather.”

Using sustainable materials has become increasingly more important to Burch, but she says there’s more work to be done in the industry.

“It’s a multi-pronged problem that we all need to collectively fix. So we are on it and we are moving in that direction. But it’s something that I think we’re doing (as a company) regardless of putting it out there.”

Celebrity guests included AnnaSophia Robb, Natasha Lyonne, and Awkwafina.

For more New York Fashion Week coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/fashion

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

15h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

13h ago

Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court

Hours after the province's highest court ruled an Ontario wage-restraint law unconstitutional, Premier Doug Ford's government announced Monday that it would repeal the controversial bill in its entirety. The...

6h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

9h ago

