Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP

A truck driver involved in an early morning tractor-trailer rollover in Toronto is facing impaired charges, according to police.

Police were called to the southbound Highway 427 ramp to Derry Road around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a tractor-trailer on its side blocking both lanes of the ramp. Paramedics said one man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver has been charged with impaired driving after their blood alcohol level was found to be three time over the legal limit.

The southbound 427 ramp to Derry Road was closed for several hours but reopened around 7 a.m.