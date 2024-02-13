Two Thai journalists arrested for covering anti-monarchist vandalism of temple wall freed on bail

Freelance photographer Natthapon Phanphongsanon sits in a police van at Thing Song Hong police station in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. He was one of two journalists arrested in connection with their coverage of a political activist who spray-painted graffiti on the wall of Bangkok's Grand Palace last year. Both were freed on bail on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tananchai Keawsowattana)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2024 9:22 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 9:26 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Two Thai journalists arrested for reporting on the vandalism of Bangkok temple wall with graffiti criticizing a pro-monarchy law were released on bail Tuesday, a lawyer’s group said.

The arrests, carried out separately on Monday, nearly a year after the incident, drew widespread criticism and raised concerns from several right groups over the state of media freedom in Thailand.

The Royal Palace police station, which made the arrests, said Nutthaphol Meksobhon, a reporter for the independent online media Prachatai, and Natthapon Phanphongsanon, a freelance photographer, were charged with collaborating in vandalizing an historical site. Nutthaphol wrote a story and Natthapon took a video of the incident, which was widely reported.

The offense is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a 700,000 baht ($19,600) fine.

The two arrested men have said they were only carrying out their jobs as journalists.

The charges involve a March 28, 2023, incident in which a 25-year-old activist spray-painted an anarchist symbol and the number 112 with a line through it on the exterior wall of the revered Temple of the Emerald Buddha, which is in the Grand Palace complex.

The number 112 refers to an article in Thailand’s Criminal Code that makes it illegal to insult the monarchy and carries a prison term of three to 15 years. Critics say the law is often used as a tool to quash political dissent.

Student-led pro-democracy protests beginning in 2020 openly criticized the monarchy, previously a taboo subject, leading to vigorous prosecutions under the law, which had previously been infrequently employed.

Amnesty International Thailand director Piyanut Kotsan called the arrests a “direct violation of media freedom.”

The Thai Journalists Association said the charge of acting in support of a criminal act undermines the rights and freedoms of the media in performing its duties.

Prachatai reports extensively on Thailand’s political issues, including sensitive topics involving the royal family and the military that major media outlets in Thailand often avoid.

The group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said the two journalists were held overnight at separate police stations after their arrests and were taken on Tuesday to Bangkok Criminal Court, where they were released on bail after posting a bond of 35,000 baht ($980) each.

Tewarit Maneechai, the editor-in-chief of Prachatai, called the arrests “an act of intimidation” that creates fear and uncertainty when reporters cover sensitive incidents if their coverage can be interpreted as an act supporting a criminal offense. “It might lead to more self-censorship,” he said, “The impact is not only on the media but also on the public who will be deprived of news and information.”

When asked about the case after his weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said his government upholds the importance of media freedom, but it’s up to security officials and the police to investigate whether the journalists committed any crimes.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike as part of fight for more pay
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike as part of fight for more pay

Torontonians may need to find alternate travel plans for their Valentine's Day date with ride-share drivers set to strike as part of a fight for more pay. Many ride-hailing and food delivery drivers...

2h ago

Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP
Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP

A truck driver involved in an early morning tractor-trailer rollover in Toronto is facing impaired charges, according to police. Police were called to the southbound Highway 427 ramp to Derry Road around...

1h ago

Economic anxiety high, faith in political leaders low in Canada, survey suggests
Economic anxiety high, faith in political leaders low in Canada, survey suggests

Canadians are stressed out about the economy and have little faith in politicians or governments to fix big problems, a new survey suggests. The annual CanTrust Index published by Proof Strategies queries...

3h ago

Man stabbed in Etobicoke, suspect in custody
Man stabbed in Etobicoke, suspect in custody

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Etobicoke on Monday night. Officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue area at around 7:36 p.m. A...

11h ago

