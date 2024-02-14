Barrick reports US$1.27B profit for 2023, up from US$432M in 2022

A Barrick Gold logo is seen during the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, April 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 7:48 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 8:26 am.

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. reported a profit attributable to equity holders of US$1.27 billion for 2023, up from US$432 million a year earlier.

The gold miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 72 cents US per share for the year, up from 24 cents US per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 84 cents US per share for 2023, up from an adjusted profit of 75 cents US per share in 2022.

Revenue for 2023 totalled US$11.40 billion, up from US$11.01 billion in 2022.

The increase came as the miner’s realized gold price rose to US$1,948 per ounce for the year, up from US$1,795 per ounce in 2022, while its realized copper price held steady at US$3.85 per pound.

Production for the year totalled 4.05 million ounces of gold and 420 million pounds of copper compared with 4.14 million ounce of gold and 440 million pounds of copper in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

1h ago

Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment
Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people and two cats have been rescued from an apartment fire in downtown Toronto. Crews were called to a low-rise apartment on Sherbourne Street north of Carlton shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Toronto...

2h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

14h ago

An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians
An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians

In today's Big Story Podcast, there's simply never been a Canadian sex survey that's comprehensive, scientific and intimate all at once. For decades we've relied on data from the United States, unscientific...

Big Story Podcast

15m ago

Top Stories

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

1h ago

Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment
Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people and two cats have been rescued from an apartment fire in downtown Toronto. Crews were called to a low-rise apartment on Sherbourne Street north of Carlton shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Toronto...

2h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

14h ago

An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians
An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians

In today's Big Story Podcast, there's simply never been a Canadian sex survey that's comprehensive, scientific and intimate all at once. For decades we've relied on data from the United States, unscientific...

Big Story Podcast

15m ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.

19h ago

0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

19h ago

0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.

19h ago

2:18
We could see some snow later in the week
We could see some snow later in the week

Skiers rejoice - we could finally see some snow in the forecast. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.
More Videos