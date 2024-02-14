Betting on the Super Bowl was brisk at sportsbooks in big U.S. markets

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) celebrates a win after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 6:27 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 6:42 pm.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With this year’s Super Bowl being played in Las Vegas, the nation’s gambling capital, there was little doubt that betting on the big game would be huge.

Statistics from several states where sports betting is legal are proving that prediction was true.

Nevada’s sportsbooks set a record by taking $185.6 million in wagers on the game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive championship by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

The books kept $6.8 million as winnings, up from $4.3 million a year ago, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said.

The total amount of bets at Nevada’s 182 sportsbooks broke the previous record of $179.8 million from the 2022 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2023 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles brought in $153.1 million worth of bets.

In New Jersey, the nine Atlantic City casinos, the three horse tracks that take sports bets, and their online partners handled $141.6 million in bets on the Super Bowl, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement — an increase of 30% over last year’s total.

This resulted in a win of nearly $8.5 million for the sportsbooks, down from $12.8 million a year ago.

In Pennsylvania, $71.5 million was wagered on the Super Bowl, down 15% from last year’s Super Bowl, in which the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Chiefs.

Other states with big sports betting markets, including New York and Illinois, had yet to report betting levels for this year’s Super Bowl as of Wednesday evening.

Maine, which offered Super Bowl gambling for the first time, saw about $3.5 million wagered online, according to an estimate from the state’s Gambling Control Unit.

Simplebet, the micro-betting site popular with gamblers who want to bet on isolated moments within a game, said it saw double-digit increases in the number of bets on the Super Bowl (1 million, up 33%) and the total amount wagered ($17 million, up 29%.)

“We’re thrilled to see the deep engagement from bettors across the country,” company CEO Chris Bevilacqua said. “The increased engagement with Simplebet markets we’ve seen this season is consistent with the overall increase in the NFL TV ratings.”

BetMGM said it took 30% more bets on this year’s Super Bowl than on last year’s, although it did not reveal the actual number.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

44m ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was adopted at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

29m ago

1 dead, 8 children among 22 wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 8 children among 22 wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting that killed one person at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified...

27m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

44m ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was adopted at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

29m ago

1 dead, 8 children among 22 wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 8 children among 22 wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting that killed one person at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified...

27m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Most Watched Today

5:31
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action

This Valentine's day is a time of action for many Uber drivers, with people taking to the streets in protest of current wages, and working conditions. Shauna Hunt speaks with organizers of a rally at Nathan Phillips square.

7h ago

2:50
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff

A stabbing inside a home in East York is sounding more alarm bells about an illegal rooming house that neighbours have been complaining about for 4 years. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

1:35
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes

Tina Yazdani reveals the details of a soon-to-be-released Ford government "Get It Done" act that will inhibit future government's ability to introduce carbon taxes. The premier also announcing changes to the Ontario licence plate renewal process.
0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
More Videos