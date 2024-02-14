Birth control, diabetes meds could be covered if Liberals clinch NDP pharmacare deal

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at a health-care rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The Liberals and the NDP pharmacare negotiations are on a knife's edge, and the main point of contention is the number of drugs they plan to start with. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 2:20 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Pharmacare negotiations between the Liberals and NDP are on a knife’s edge, and the main point of contention is the number of drugs they plan to start with.

Two sources with knowledge of the talks say if the parties reach a deal, they plan to begin by launching with a select few drug categories while they continue to formulate a more robust national drug plan.

The parties have already agreed to cover birth control through a single-payer program in the first go around, and they are also in talks to include diabetes drugs in the program.

The sources say the NDP is pushing for more drug categories to be included, but the Liberals have raised concerns about costs.

The Liberals must table legislation by March 1 if they hope to keep their political pact with the NDP and secure the opposition party’s support on key votes until the next federal election.

The parties have been trying to devise language in the bill that would create progress without ultimately locking the government into a program expected to cost roughly $40 billion a year once it is fully implemented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

updated

1h ago

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

31m ago

Ontario's plan to get rid of blue licence plates is to sit back and wait
Ontario's plan to get rid of blue licence plates is to sit back and wait

Premier Doug Ford's government has a plan to get its blue licence plates off the roads four years after discovering they are barely visible at night – and that plan is to sit back and wait.  The...

36m ago

Top Stories

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

updated

1h ago

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

31m ago

Ontario's plan to get rid of blue licence plates is to sit back and wait
Ontario's plan to get rid of blue licence plates is to sit back and wait

Premier Doug Ford's government has a plan to get its blue licence plates off the roads four years after discovering they are barely visible at night – and that plan is to sit back and wait.  The...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff

A stabbing inside a home in East York is sounding more alarm bells about an illegal rooming house that neighbours have been complaining about for 4 years. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

1:35
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes

Tina Yazdani reveals the details of a soon-to-be-released Ford government "Get It Done" act that will inhibit future government's ability to introduce carbon taxes. The premier also announcing changes to the Ontario licence plate renewal process.

20h ago

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.
More Videos