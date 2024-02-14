Birth control, diabetes meds could be covered if Liberals clinch NDP pharmacare deal

OTTAWA — Pharmacare negotiations between the Liberals and NDP are on a knife’s edge, and the main point of contention is the number of drugs they plan to start with.

Two sources with knowledge of the talks say if the parties reach a deal, they plan to begin by launching with a select few drug categories while they continue to formulate a more robust national drug plan.

The parties have already agreed to cover birth control through a single-payer program in the first go around, and they are also in talks to include diabetes drugs in the program.

The sources say the NDP is pushing for more drug categories to be included, but the Liberals have raised concerns about costs.

The Liberals must table legislation by March 1 if they hope to keep their political pact with the NDP and secure the opposition party’s support on key votes until the next federal election.

The parties have been trying to devise language in the bill that would create progress without ultimately locking the government into a program expected to cost roughly $40 billion a year once it is fully implemented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press