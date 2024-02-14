CAE reports Q3 profit down from year ago, revenue up more than 10%

MONTREAL — CAE Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago even as its revenue rose more than 10 per cent.

The flight simulator company says it earned net income attributable to equity holders of $56.5 million or 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from $78.1 million or 25 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned 24 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from 27 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.09 billion, up from $969.9 million a year earlier.

The increase came as revenue for CAE’s civil aviation business totalled $622.1 million, up from $517.4 million.

Defence and security revenue amounted to $472.4 million, up from $452.5 million a year earlier.

