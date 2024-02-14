Canada announces Ukraine $60M for F-16 supplies and equipment ahead of NATO meeting

Defence Minister Bill Blair waits to appear as a witness at the National Defence committee, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in Ottawa. Blair says Canada will send Ukraine $60 million to support its F-16 fighter aircraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 8:47 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 8:56 am.

Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada will send Ukraine $60 million to support its F-16 fighter aircraft. 

The government says the money is part of the $500 million in military support announced last spring. 

Blair says the money will help source supplies and equipment for the F-16 fighters, such as spare parts and ammunition. 

He made the announcement as NATO allies gather in Brussels for ministerial meetings. 

Blair says the latest contribution builds on last month’s announcement to help train Ukrainian pilots fly the F-16. 

As the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion nears, Blair says Canada is committed to deepening its coordination and co-operation with allies and partners to support Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 14, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

3h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

1h ago

Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment
Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people and two cats have been rescued from an apartment fire in downtown Toronto. Crews were called to a low-rise apartment on Sherbourne Street north of Carlton shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Toronto...

4h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

16h ago

Top Stories

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

3h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

1h ago

Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment
Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people and two cats have been rescued from an apartment fire in downtown Toronto. Crews were called to a low-rise apartment on Sherbourne Street north of Carlton shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Toronto...

4h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Pro-Palestinian protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital sparks outrage
Pro-Palestinian protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital sparks outrage

All levels of government are condemning a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital Monday, while pro-Palestinian protest organizers deny they were targeting the hospital and call the outrage a distraction.

11h ago

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.

21h ago

0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

21h ago

0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.

21h ago

2:18
We could see some snow later in the week
We could see some snow later in the week

Skiers rejoice - we could finally see some snow in the forecast. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

More Videos