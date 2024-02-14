Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York.

Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Police say two suspects, one armed with a gun, approached a driver inside a vehicle at the gas station.

The suspects allegedly threatened the person with a firearm and pulled them from the vehicle, before driving off in it.

A few hours later, around 2:45 a.m. the following day, officers in the Queen Street East and Jarvis Street area spotted the vehicle with two people sitting inside and arrested them.

Police also found an imitation firearm.

The Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force has since taken over the investigation.

Egal Liban, 41, and Jeremy Hussey-Butler, 25, both from Toronto, each face four charges that include robbery and fail to comply with probation.