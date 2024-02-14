CREA reports January home sales jump 22% from year ago in largest gain since 2021

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021.The Canadian Real Estate Association says January home sales were up 22 per cent compared with a year ago, the largest year-over-year gain since May 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 9:46 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 9:56 am.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says January home sales jumped 22 per cent compared with a year ago, the largest year-over-year gain since May 2021. 

The association says the increase reflected weakness last year which saw the worst start to almost any year in the past two decades.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, CREA says home sales in January were up 3.7 per cent when compared with December 2023.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says trends suggest a market that is starting to turn a corner but is still working through the weakness of the last two years.

The number of newly listed properties was up 1.5 per cent month-over-month.

The actual national average home price was $659,395 in January, up 7.6 per cent from January 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

