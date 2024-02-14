Environmental groups sue to force government to finalize ship speed rules that protect rare whales

FILE - North Atlantic right whales interact at the surface on Cape Cod Bay near a research vessel from the International Fund for Animal Welfare, March 27, 2023, off the coast of Massachusetts. A coalition of environmental groups has sued the federal government to try to force the finalization of ship speed rules the groups say are critically important to save a species of vanishing whale. The proposed ship speed rules would require vessels off the East Coast to slow down more often to help save the North Atlantic right whale. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, NOAA permit # 21371))

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 12:07 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 1:12 pm.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups has sued the federal government to try to force the finalization of ship speed rules that the groups say are critically important to save a vanishing species of whale.

The proposed ship speed rules would require vessels off the East Coast to slow down more often to help save the North Atlantic right whale. The whale numbers less than 360 and has been in decline in recent years in large part because of collisions with ships and entanglement in commercial fishing gear.

The environmental groups filed in federal court Tuesday with a request to allow a paused lawsuit about the ship speed rules to go forward. Members of the groups have criticized the federal government for delays in releasing the final rules and said they hope to force a deadline via their lawsuit.

“The federal government has known for years that right whales urgently require expanded vessel strike protections, yet has repeatedly kicked the can down the road,” said Jane Davenport, senior attorney at Defenders of Wildlife, one of the groups involved in the lawsuit.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the proposed ship speed rules in summer 2022. The rules would expand slow zones off the East Coast that require mariners to slow down. They would also require more vessels to comply with those rules.

NOAA is still working on finalizing the rules, said Andrea Gomez, a spokesperson for the agency. Gomez said the agency can’t comment on the lawsuit itself.

“While NOAA Fisheries anticipated taking action on the proposed rule to modify North Atlantic right whale vessel speed regulations in 2023, the rulemaking process remains underway,” Gomez said.

Members of the environmental groups said they were motivated to file court papers in part because of recent injuries and deaths suffered by right whales, which are migrating along the East Coast. One right whale found dead off Massachusetts in January showed signs of chronic entanglement in fishing gear, NOAA officials said. The agency said Wednesday its analysis of the gear showed that the rope was consistent with the kind used in Maine state waters, indicating the whale traveled while entangled.

Environmentalists, commercial fishermen and the federal government have also been in court for years about laws designed to protect the whales from entanglement.

The right whales were once abundant off the East Coast but were decimated during the commercial whaling era. In recent years, scientists have said climate change is a threat to the whales because the shifting locations of the food they eat causes them to stray from protected areas of ocean.

“Watching North Atlantic right whales get hurt while federal agencies drag their feet on a speed limit rule is heart-wrenching and beyond frustrating,” said Catherine Kilduff, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, another group involved in the lawsuit.

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

breaking

3m ago

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

1h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

4h ago

Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police
Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police

A man wanted for attempted murder and other charges related to an alleged road rage incident in Richmond Hill turned himself in, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

breaking

3m ago

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

1h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

4h ago

Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police
Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police

A man wanted for attempted murder and other charges related to an alleged road rage incident in Richmond Hill turned himself in, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.
0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.
0:56
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional

Labour unions are celebrating the Ontario Appeal Court's ruling of Bill 124 as unconstitutional. Shauna Hunt with the latest from public service workers who are calling this a victory against the Ford government.
More Videos