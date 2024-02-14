Jill Biden sends Valentine’s Day love to Americans with an art display on the White House lawn

Decorations for Valentine's Day adorn the White House lawn, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 7:22 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 8:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden once again is sending her love to Americans on Valentine’s Day through an art display on the White House lawn.

The first lady’s “Valentine to the Country” was revealed as the sun rose on Wednesday. The installation features a large wooden red envelope addressed in her handwriting, “To America with Love.” It is accompanied by a large pink envelope and a card with the message, “Happy Valentine’s Day! XOXO, Jill.” It was installed overnight on the lawn on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

A third piece in the display, a three-dimensional wooden box imprinted with a rendering of the White House, has spilled small, pastel-colored hearts painted with various messages of love, gratitude and optimism. Among them are “Be Kind,” “Choose Love,” and “U R Special.”

The display is strategically placed to be featured on television live shots from the White House.

Valentine’s Day is one of the first lady’s favorite holidays and Wednesday marked the fourth time that she has sent expressions of her love for Americans with a lawn display on Feb. 14.

Last year’s display featured the handprints of children from military families. She also displayed Valentine’s Day messages at the White House in 2021 and 2022.

Biden also created a Valentine’s Day display inside the White House that members of the public will see during their tours of the White House, the first lady’s office said.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

1h ago

Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment
Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people and two cats have been rescued from an apartment fire in downtown Toronto. Crews were called to a low-rise apartment on Sherbourne Street north of Carlton shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Toronto...

2h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

14h ago

An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians
An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians

In today's Big Story Podcast, there's simply never been a Canadian sex survey that's comprehensive, scientific and intimate all at once. For decades we've relied on data from the United States, unscientific...

Big Story Podcast

14m ago

