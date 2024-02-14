Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police

Jarret Koworvsky Jean Louis of Richmond Hill
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jarret Koworvsky Jean Louis of Richmond Hill, surrendered to police on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Photo: York police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 14, 2024 12:01 pm.

A man wanted for attempted murder and other charges related to an alleged road rage incident in Richmond Hill turned himself in, York Regional Police said.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Oneida Crescent and Red Maple Road in Richmond Hill just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, for a collision.

Police learned that the incident began in the Bantry Avenue and Yonge Street area, where the driver of a Kia pulled up beside the victim and flashed him with a flashlight while brandishing a knife and threatening to kill him.

It’s alleged the victim drove to Oneida Crescent, where he exited his vehicle to confront the suspect, who then ran at the victim with a knife.

The victim returned to his vehicle, drove a short distance, and exited his car again. It was reported to police that the suspect then intentionally drove his vehicle at the victim, striking him and hit a pole.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police noted.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jarret Koworvsky Jean Louis of Richmond Hill, turned himself in on Monday after learning through the media that he had been wanted.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats, among other offences.

