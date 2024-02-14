Man fired from upstate New York hospital pulled over with loaded shotgun near facility

By The Associated Press

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Police said they believe a shooting at a northern New York hospital may have narrowly been avoided after a disgruntled former employee was pulled over with a loaded semi-automatic shotgun blocks away from the facility.

Robert Thibodeau, 52, was arrested Tuesday morning after police in Plattsburgh stopped his pickup truck and found the 12-gauge shotgun with two 10-round magazines and a box of ammunition. The stop was made after a brother told police that Thibodeau had recently been fired from Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and made comments about returning there to harm people, according to the Plattsburgh City Police Department.

Chief Peter Mitchell said Wednesday that police believe Thibodeau intended to use the gun at the hospital.

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro told the Press-Republican of Plattsburgh. that “this is about as close as I’ve seen to what could have ended up in a mass casualty situation.”

“There’s a lot of details that will unfold with further investigation. But definitely he had the means with him, and he certainly could have accomplished mass casualties with his weaponry, and that would have been a horrible situation,” Favro said.

Hilary Rogers, chief assistant public defender for Clinton County, said she had no comment on the ongoing case.

Thibodeau’s vehicle was intercepted by a patrol officer as it headed toward the hospital, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of the U.S.-Canada border. Thibodeau initially failed to pull over when the officer put on emergency lights and then did not immediately comply with orders to leave the vehicle. He was eventually taken into custody with help from multiple police agencies without further incident, Plattsburgh police said.

Thibodeau entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and was remanded to jail after his arraignment.

Mitchell praised the brother for taking action.

“He’s one of the biggest heroes in this, to make that decision,” Mitchell said, “to notify us and get it taken care of before he got to his location.”

The Associated Press

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

breaking

3m ago

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

1h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

4h ago

Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police
Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police

A man wanted for attempted murder and other charges related to an alleged road rage incident in Richmond Hill turned himself in, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the intersection...

1h ago

