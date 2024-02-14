Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,889.40, up 304.43 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.23, or 2.65 per cent, to $45.14 on 16.8 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 63 cents, or 15.48 per cent, to $4.70 on 9.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $42.70 on 8.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 80 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $81.40 on 6.2 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $2.51, or 1.95 per cent, to $131.05 on 5.7 million shares.

SSR Mining Inc. (TSX:SSRM). Mining. Down six cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $6.02 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Down 14 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $19.04. Barrick Gold Corp. reported that gold production for 2023 fell short of its guidance as it set out lower expected production for the year ahead. The gold miner said Wednesday that production for the year totalled 4.05 million ounces, after saying in August it was still on target to meet its guidance of between 4.2 million and 4.6 million ounces. Last year’s production translated into a profit attributable to equity holders of US$1.27 billion for 2023, up from US$432 million a year earlier.

CAE Inc. (TSX:CAE). Aerospace and defence. Down $2.78, or 9.80 per cent, to $25.60. Fixed-price defence contracts dragged down profits at CAE Inc. as it reported its third-quarter profit fell nearly 30 per cent compared with a year ago even as its revenue rose. However, narrower profits in CAE’s defence business did not put the brakes on bookings in civil aviation. CAE said its civil business racked up orders for 20 full-flight simulators, new training partnerships with Air France-KLM Group and other carriers and over $300 million of business jet training deals.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). Consumer discretionary. Up 57 cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $34.78. Spin Master Corp. said revenue during its latest quarter, which covered the key holiday season, was up 7.9 per cent from a year earlier, but the company’s revenue for its fiscal 2023 overall was down 5.7 per cent compared with the previous year. The Toronto-based toymaker said its fourth-quarter revenue reached US$502.6 million as the holiday shopping season was underway and viewers continued to watch “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14,2024.

The Canadian Press