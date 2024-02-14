Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 5:09 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,889.40, up 304.43 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.23, or 2.65 per cent, to $45.14 on 16.8 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 63 cents, or 15.48 per cent, to $4.70 on 9.7 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $42.70 on 8.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 80 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $81.40 on 6.2 million shares. 

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $2.51, or 1.95 per cent, to $131.05 on 5.7 million shares.

SSR Mining Inc. (TSX:SSRM). Mining. Down six cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $6.02 on 4.1 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Down 14 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $19.04. Barrick Gold Corp. reported that gold production for 2023 fell short of its guidance as it set out lower expected production for the year ahead. The gold miner said Wednesday that production for the year totalled 4.05 million ounces, after saying in August it was still on target to meet its guidance of between 4.2 million and 4.6 million ounces. Last year’s production translated into a profit attributable to equity holders of US$1.27 billion for 2023, up from US$432 million a year earlier.

CAE Inc. (TSX:CAE). Aerospace and defence. Down $2.78, or 9.80 per cent, to $25.60. Fixed-price defence contracts dragged down profits at CAE Inc. as it reported its third-quarter profit fell nearly 30 per cent compared with a year ago even as its revenue rose. However, narrower profits in CAE’s defence business did not put the brakes on bookings in civil aviation. CAE said its civil business racked up orders for 20 full-flight simulators, new training partnerships with Air France-KLM Group and other carriers and over $300 million of business jet training deals.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). Consumer discretionary. Up 57 cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $34.78. Spin Master Corp. said revenue during its latest quarter, which covered the key holiday season, was up 7.9 per cent from a year earlier, but the company’s revenue for its fiscal 2023 overall was down 5.7 per cent compared with the previous year. The Toronto-based toymaker said its fourth-quarter revenue reached US$502.6 million as the holiday shopping season was underway and viewers continued to watch “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14,2024.

The Canadian Press

1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and up to 15 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, sending terrified fans running for cover and marring yet...

updated

14m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

1h ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

2h ago

2:50
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff

A stabbing inside a home in East York is sounding more alarm bells about an illegal rooming house that neighbours have been complaining about for 4 years. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

1:35
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes

Tina Yazdani reveals the details of a soon-to-be-released Ford government "Get It Done" act that will inhibit future government's ability to introduce carbon taxes. The premier also announcing changes to the Ontario licence plate renewal process.

23h ago

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.
