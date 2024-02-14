New Mexico’s Democrat-led House rejects proposal for paid family and medical leave

The sun sets on the New Mexico Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, as legislators rush to pass bills before the end of a 30-day legislative session. Lawmakers are creating new endowments and trusts to support future spending amid a windfall in state income from oil production. (AP Photos/Morgan Lee)

By Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 7:43 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 7:57 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democrat-led House of Representatives narrowly rejected a bill Wednesday that would have guaranteed paid time off for workers to cope with serious illnesses or care for newborns and loved ones, amid concern about companies’ opposition in an election year.

The proposal failed 34-36 on a final vote that would have sent the bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose 2019 executive order established paid family leave of up to 12 weeks for state employees. Thirteen states and Washington, D.C. currently guarantee paid leave.

New Mexico already requires employers to provide paid sick leave to workers under a 2021 law. Employees accrue an hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, ensuring up to about 8 days of leave annually.

The failed proposal for paid leave would have eventually provided workers with up to 12 weeks of medical and family leave — which would be extended to parents of adopted, foster and stepchildren. The bill also included paid leave guarantees for workers who are victims of stalking, domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse as they pursue a protection order, counseling or flee their home.

“My chamber is against it, the Albuquerque chamber is against it,” said Republican state Rep. Alan Martinez of Bernalillo, who voted no. “How do I go back to my district and tell people, I know better. … Let businesses do what businesses do best.”

On the House floor, bill sponsor and Democratic state Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos pitched the initiative as a net-benefit to businesses who hope to retain loyal employees and cultivate a stable workforce. She highlighted an exemption on contributions to the program for organizations with fewer than five employees, and touted the intangible benefits of family leave.

“I think we all know the societal costs that we have to pay one way or another if we do not have those strong bonds,” she said.

Republicans voted in unison against the bill, along with 11 Democrats.

Separately on Wednesday, legislators sent a bill to the governor to dissuade voter intimidation. The proposal would prohibit the open carry of firearms at voting locations and near ballot drop boxes, with exceptions for people who are licensed to carry a concealed handgun.

The restrictions would take effect ahead of New Mexico’s June 4 primary election, banning guns within 100 feet (30 meters) of the entrance to a voting location. Guns already are prohibited at public schools that serve as voting locations.

A dozen states including Florida, Georgia, Arizona and Georgia prohibit guns at voting locations, as legislators in several other states grapple with concerns about voting access, gun violence and public safety in a polarized political climate.

On Wednesday evening, legislators raced against the clock to complete their work before the end of a 30-day legislative session at noon on Thursday.

