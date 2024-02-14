Chow’s first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was adopted at city hall on Wednesday.

Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property tax hike, saying it was necessary to “stop the decline” of Toronto.

While the majority supported Chow’s budget, councillor Stephen Holyday was among its opponents, arguing that it was another example of reckless spending.

“Unfortunately, time and time again, we see city council say ‘yes’ when it comes to spending more in the city, and here it is, the manifestation of those really expensive decisions — those checks that we’ve written that the city can’t seem to cash.”

Among the most contentious items in the budget was how much money police asked for, and ultimately received, after weeks of debate and public pressure.

The Toronto Police Service asked for a $20 million increase — a number that Chow initially rejected, lowering it by $12 million.

But after much public wrangling, including an eyebrow-raising Toronto Police Association (TPA) ad campaign, Chow confirmed to CityNews on Tuesday that police would get the full amount of money they’ve been seeking.

The reversal sparked some protest within the council chambers Wednesday.

“Is this your Toronto too?” one protester screamed during a brief interruption at city hall.

“More money to the cops, really?”

Despite the pressure put on Chow to appease police, Toronto Budget Chief, Coun. Shelley Carroll, said “It’s not so much acquiescing or caving. Collaboration has brought us to a good consensus place.”

The increase to the police budget comes with an expectation of accountability — notably, proof that the 22-minute response times for emergency 911 calls are brought down.

Beaches-East York Coun. Brad Bradford admitted “there’s more work to do” with police on the issue of accountability, but said the budget nod is an “important first step.”

“I’m relieved the mayor reversed her position on that because it was the right thing to do,” he said. “But it didn’t happen without a lot of advocacy here in the chamber and outside of city hall.”

It wasn’t just police getting a boost — affordable housing and transit through Scarborough are also getting more money.

Chow hopes the public will realize that their increased property taxes will be used to make, and keep those promises to improve services.

“People voted for me to bring the city back on track, to change course, to fix those potholes, to invest in public transit and housing. We can’t do that without paying for it,” she said.