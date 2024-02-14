Once-moribund Parti Québécois is resurgent, but support for independence staying flat

Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre-Plamondon speaks at a press conference, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher

By Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — Almost a year and a half after it was widely seen as being near death, the Parti Québécois is topping provincial polls. And the party’s leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, is the seen as the best person to be premier.

But despite St-Pierre Plamondon’s promise of an early referendum on sovereignty, the party’s rise isn’t coming amid a surge in support for independence. Observers attribute the PQ rebound largely to the growing unpopularity of Premier François Legault and his Coalition Avenir Québec government.

“There’s no uptick in the desire for Quebec sovereignty,” Christian Bourque, executive vice-president at the polling firm Leger, said in a recent interview.

His company’s latest poll, published in Quebecor newspapers last Wednesday based on a survey this month of 1,032 Quebecers, put support for the PQ at 32 per cent, compared with 25 per cent of respondents saying they would vote for the CAQ. Support for independence was at 35 per cent, Bourque said, around where it has been for more than a decade.

Twenty-nine per cent of respondents said St-Pierre Plamondon was the leader who would make the best premier, well ahead of second-place Legault, the CAQ leader and premier, at 18 per cent.

The CAQ, which came to power on a nationalist platform that seeks autonomy but not independence for Quebec, had drawn supporters from the PQ who now appear to be returning to their old party, Bourque said. “Maybe it’s not all that surprising, with the growing dissatisfaction with the Legault government, that they’re going back to what they know and what was their party of choice in the past.”

The PQ’s rise is a big shift for the party, which won 14.6 per cent of the vote in the October 2022 election and just three of the 125 seats in the Quebec legislature, prompting questions about its future. Since then, it added another seat in a Quebec City byelection.

But while the rise is good news for the PQ, that support may be fragile, Bourque said. His company’s most recent poll suggested that nearly a quarter of likely PQ voters would vote no in a referendum on independence.

Valérie-Anne Mahéo, a political science professor at Université Laval, said government flip-flops over a tunnel in Quebec City, a plan to pay up to $7 million to bring the Los Angeles Kings to the provincial capital for two exhibition games and a teachers strike have soured many Quebecers on the government.

That has people looking for who could form the next government, and with the Quebec Liberals searching for a leader and a political identity, the PQ is better positioned as the alternative.

Mahéo agreed with Bourque that there isn’t necessarily a link between support for independence and support for the PQ.

“The two aren’t strongly connected,” she said. While the PQ’s primary mission is Quebec sovereignty, its political program has other elements that can attract people who may not support independence. The next election is not expected before 2026.

St-Pierre Plamondon, 46, said this week he thinks support for sovereignty is headed in the right direction, and he reiterated his commitment to hold a referendum in a first mandate.

He said he will not let the polls dictate his approach.

“We don’t do politics in terms of those kinds of calculations. We do what we have to do and we tell people what we think is the best interest of Quebec and then it’s up for them to decide,” he told reporters.

Joël Arseneau, the PQ member for Îles-de-la-Madeleine who accompanied St-Pierre Plamondon at the news conference, said the Legault government isn’t getting what Quebecers want from Ottawa.

“Paul is demonstrating day after day that Canada doesn’t work for Quebec, in terms of immigration, in terms of culture, in terms of the media,” he said. 

But Bourque said stalled support for sovereignty is a challenge for the party. 

“The issue with the Parti Québécois, and we’ve seen this over the past 30-odd years, if they want to gain more votes, they sort of put aside the issue of sovereignty, but then they disappoint their core membership, so damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” he said. 

Marie-Anne Alepin, the president of the sovereigntist Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Montréal, said she believes young people are increasingly open to the idea of an independent Quebec and believes that dream will be achieved in her lifetime.

“Every nation has a duty to work for self-determination, it’s the greatest social action there is, so to talk about independence, to put it back on the menu and to speak openly about it is good news for the future and good news for our children and grandchildren,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

15h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

11h ago

Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig
Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head on Saturday. Rielly was assessed a match penalty...

10h ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

11h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

15h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

11h ago

Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig
Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head on Saturday. Rielly was assessed a match penalty...

10h ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.

16h ago

0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

16h ago

0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.

16h ago

2:18
We could see some snow later in the week
We could see some snow later in the week

Skiers rejoice - we could finally see some snow in the forecast. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.
More Videos