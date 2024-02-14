Lyft shares rocket 62% over a typo in the company’s earnings release

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh. Lyft shares jumped 62% after the bell Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 thanks in part to a typo in the the ride-hailing company’s earnings release that sent investors’ auto-trading algorithms — also known as “bots” — into a buying frenzy. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 11:12 am.

Lyft shares jumped 62% after the closing bell Tuesday thanks in part to a typo in the ride-hailing company’s earnings release that appears to have sent investors’ auto-trading algorithms — or “bots” — into a buying frenzy.

Lyft’s fourth-quarter report initially forecast that an important profit metric was expected to climb by 500 basis points, or 5%, in 2024. However, the company informed investors about five minutes after the original release that there was one zero too many in that number and corrected it to 50 basis points, a much more realistic 0.5%.

Shares retreated after the correction, but remain more than 37% higher — at $16.69 per share — in early Wednesday trading because the company topped most Wall Street expectations for the quarter.

Lyft’s gross bookings beat Wall Street forecasts, rising 17% year-over-year to $3.7 billion. Lyft’s guidance for first-quarter bookings between $3.5 and $3.6 billion also came in higher than projections.

The San Francisco company earned 19 cents per share in the period, more than doubling the 8 cents that industry analysts were expecting.

Lyft has appeared to turn things around since the last quarter of 2022, when it posted a whopping loss of 76 cents per share. In the four subsequent quarters of 2023, Lyft has easily beat profit targets, twice posting profits when Wall Street was expecting losses.

The company has long played second-fiddle to rival Uber, which softened the pandemic ride demand slump by expanding rapidly into food delivery.

The profit metric that contained the typo on Tuesday is referred to as adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin expansion, which is calculated as a percentage of gross bookings, according to Lyft.

With Wednesday’s boost, Lyft shares are now in the green for 2024, up more than 11% to date.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

4h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

2h ago

Calls grow for national pharmacare after poll finds Canadians can't afford medication
Calls grow for national pharmacare after poll finds Canadians can't afford medication

There are deepening demands that the federal government roll out a national pharmacare program after two leading Canadian medical groups found some people are skipping their medication because it's too expensive.

1h ago

An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians
An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians

In today's Big Story Podcast, there's simply never been a Canadian sex survey that's comprehensive, scientific and intimate all at once. For decades we've relied on data from the United States, unscientific...

Big Story Podcast

3h ago

