‘This was home for me’: Pascal Siakam returns to Toronto as a visitor

Pascal Siakam is happy to be back in Toronto but, also, he’s happy.

The Indiana Pacers forward will make his first appearance at Scotiabank Arena as a visitor on Wednesday night as he faces the Toronto Raptors. He was drafted by the team in 2016 and spent seven-and-a-half seasons with them, blossoming from an unknown prospect to an NBA champion and two-time all-NBA selection.

He stands among the franchise leaders in points, assists and games played.

It’s already been a different type of experience than what he was used on his way into work as a Raptor for all those years.

“It was weird. I think I was coming in [to the visitor’s entrance at Scotiabank Arena] and I’d never been to that part of the building,” he said. “… Just seeing the building, a lot of memories here, you feel comfortable [but] I know I have a different jersey on.”

Siakam was traded to the Pacers on Jan. 17, finally bringing some closure to a long-drawn-out process of nearly 18 months when it wasn’t clear if the Raptors were going to sign their leading scorer to a long-term contract extension or trade him as part of a rebuilding process.

Siakam says he wanted to stay in Toronto long-term

The uncertainty was uncomfortable at times. Siakam and his representation were clear that their preference was to stay with the Raptors. But in the end, the decision was made by the front office to rebuild around 22-year-old Scottie Barnes, so trading 29-year-old Siakam was the best choice.

Still, Raptors president Masai Ujiri acknowledged during an emotional post-trade media availability that he regretted not communicating better with Siakam over the process.

For his part, Siakam took only the high road as he reflected on how his time in Toronto ended.

“Obviously I — and I expressed it, like 1,000 times — this was home for me. I’ve always wanted to be here and be a part of this,” said Siakam. “… I always say, I grew up here as a kid, you know, I came in as a young guy, I was just like, ‘Man, I’m so excited.’ Like, you know, everything was great, amazing, and I’m learning, and like, Masai has been always a mentor, someone that I looked up to.”

“But at some point it’s like, I’m growing. I’m a man at the end of the day, and to me, it’s just like that [lack of] communication. Hey, man, like, I understand it. I get it, to be honest, I get it; I understand the business. I’ve been around, so I’ve seen things happen. So, [I’m] moving on from it.”

Siakam content with Pacers, will likely sign extension

Siakam will get a chance to look back when he’s on the court before the tip Wednesday night and the Raptors put on a tribute video that will capture his contributions to the most successful period in franchise history.

“I try not to think about it. I just want to go out there and deal with it as it comes and not try to anticipate so much,” said Siakam, who is averaging 21.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 57.9 per cent shooting with Indiana. “But, obviously, you go to a place where you’re going to see a lot of familiar faces, people I’ve seen for the past eight years of my life, these people have kind of been part of my life. Just seeing everyone is going to be exciting. “

Siakam has plenty to be excited about in Indiana also. Meanwhile, the 12th-place Raptors are almost certainly going to finish well short of the Play-in Tournament this season, with a long road ahead of them to being competitive in the Eastern Conference again.

The Pacers are holding down the sixth and final playoff spot and have a dynamic young roster centred around 23-year-old Tyrese Haliburton, widely considered among the very best point guards in the NBA. The expectation is Siakam will sign his extension — which could be worth as much as $250 million — with Indiana this summer as it looks at him as the veteran it needs to round out its roster.

“It feels good, it feels amazing,” said Siakam of his time with the Pacers. “I said that before, just being somewhere, [where] from the first time I stepped in there, it’s just been so much love, so much appreciation and just like overly supportive in everything. It feels good to be in a place like that.

“Again, they’re a young emerging team and they want to do special things. I’ve been part of special teams, so I just want to be out there and be a leader … because some of the things I’ve experienced, most of [his Pacers teammates] haven’t. Be that voice, be someone they can look to, a lot of young players that are just willing to learn.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity, to be honest.”