Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Whistler, B.C., for Invictus Games training camp

WHISTLER, B.C. — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle plan to spend Valentine’s Day in Whistler, B.C., this year to attend a training camp one year ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.

Prince Harry is the founder of the Games for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans.

The purpose of this week’s training camp is to support nations taking part in the Games to build year-round adaptive sports programs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to join the participants during some of the events at the camp today and Thursday in Whistler and on Friday in Vancouver.

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will host more than 500 competitors from 23 nations and is scheduled to take place Feb. 8 to 16, 2025.

It will be the first Invictus Games to feature winter sports, including alpine skiing, nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling, but will also host indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball as it has previously.

Next year’s event will mark the seventh Invictus Games, which were created in 2014 after Prince Harry returned from his deployment in Afghanistan.

It will be the second time Canada is hosting the games after Toronto hosted in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

