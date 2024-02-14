Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Trudeau during House of Commons question period

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 3:13 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 3:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Pro-Palestinian protesters made their way into the House of Commons and briefly disrupted question period today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was answering a question from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when protesters in the public gallery began making noise.

A handful of people carried banners and chanted “free free Palestine, stop arming Israel.”

House of Commons security grabbed the banners and escorted demonstrators out, but some kept chanting near the exit. 

The Speaker stopped debate for two minutes before resuming proceedings several minutes later. 

Visitors who enter the House of Commons to watch question period from the public gallery must go through security screening when they enter the building. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

