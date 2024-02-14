Protesters pour red powder on US Constitution enclosure, prompting evacuation of National Archives

FILE - Guards stand next to the U.S. Constitution in the newly renovated Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington, Sept. 16, 2003, during a media tour. The National Archives building and galleries were evacuated Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2024, after two protestors dumped red powder on the protective casing around the U.S. Constitution. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

By Ashraf Khalil, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 4:52 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 5:43 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives building and galleries were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after two protesters dumped red powder on the protective case around the U.S. Constitution.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., according to the National Archives. There was no damage to the Constitution itself.

A video posted on the X social media platform shows two men covered in reddish-pink powder standing in front of the equally splattered horizontal glass case that houses the Constitution.

“We are determined to foment a rebellion,” one man says. “We all deserve clean air, water, food and a livable climate.”

Police then led the pair away.

“The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation’s founding documents. They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation,” Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan said in a statement. “We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The building is expected to be open Thursday.

Ashraf Khalil, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and up to 15 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, sending terrified fans running for cover and marring yet...

updated

19m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

1h ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and up to 15 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, sending terrified fans running for cover and marring yet...

updated

19m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

1h ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff

A stabbing inside a home in East York is sounding more alarm bells about an illegal rooming house that neighbours have been complaining about for 4 years. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

1:35
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes

Tina Yazdani reveals the details of a soon-to-be-released Ford government "Get It Done" act that will inhibit future government's ability to introduce carbon taxes. The premier also announcing changes to the Ontario licence plate renewal process.

23h ago

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.
More Videos