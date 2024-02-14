Puerto Rico is entangled in a heated public health debate over vaccines and masks

By The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 4:09 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 4:12 pm.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A fiery debate over public health and personal rights gripped Puerto Rico this week, intensifying on Wednesday as legislators clashed with medical experts.

The debate began earlier this month after the administrator of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives announced the mandatory use of face masks, following various COVID-19 cases reported in the seaside Capitol building.

One conservative legislator, Lisie Burgos, refused to wear a mask and was removed from a hearing last week, prompting her to file a lawsuit on Monday that has yet to be resolved. In the meantime, a judge that day ordered the island’s House of Representatives not to “prohibit, prevent or interfere” with Burgos’s prerogative.

Many were outraged by the ruling, noting that the island of 3.2 million people is reporting some 1,100 COVID-19 cases a day, with nearly 25% of tests returning a positive result. Last November, Puerto Rico’s government also declared a flu epidemic.

Hours after the judge’s ruling on Monday, the president of the House of Representatives declared a state of emergency and announced that all sessions would be held virtually until the end of February.

Puerto Rico’s Senate has said it is not considering similar measures.

As representatives gathered behind their computer screens this week, they tackled a proposed bill that would eliminate vaccine requirements for schoolchildren younger than 5, a proposal that further enflamed the ongoing health debate.

On Wednesday, medical experts condemned the bill.

“This bill, in essence, inserts the state into an anti-science, ideological current that has been gaining followers in what has been described as a new age of obscurantism,” said Dr. Carlos Díaz Vélez, president of Puerto Rico’s Association of Surgeons.

Other doctors testified about the safety and need for vaccines. Waleska Crespo, president of an association of private high schools and universities, echoed their concerns.

“It’s the government that mainly has to protect the fundamental right to health,” she said.

The bill was submitted by Burgos, member of a small conservative party, and four other legislators who represent Puerto Rico’s two biggest political parties. They argue that parents or legal guardians who do not believe in vaccination for religious purposes or other reasons should be exempt.

Backing the bill was Carlos Pérez Toro, a Catholic priest, who spoke at Wednesday’s hearing.

“The lack of informing parents, so they are the ones who ultimately decide what is best for the health of their children, led to government decisions on forced vaccination that were often not based on the need to protect the school community from contagious diseases,” he said.

The hearings over the bill are ongoing, with several legislators vowing to fight its approval as well as the pending lawsuit filed by Burgos rejecting the face mask requirement.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

16m ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

1h ago

8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left at least eight injured while sending terrified fans running for cover. Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said...

updated

18m ago

Top Stories

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

16m ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

1h ago

8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left at least eight injured while sending terrified fans running for cover. Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said...

updated

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff

A stabbing inside a home in East York is sounding more alarm bells about an illegal rooming house that neighbours have been complaining about for 4 years. Pat Taney reports.

1h ago

1:35
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes

Tina Yazdani reveals the details of a soon-to-be-released Ford government "Get It Done" act that will inhibit future government's ability to introduce carbon taxes. The premier also announcing changes to the Ontario licence plate renewal process.

22h ago

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.
More Videos