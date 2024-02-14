Royal Ontario Museum to redesign main floor, which will be free for visitors

The Royal Ontario Museum will redesign and expand the galleries on its first floor, which it says will be free for all. A visitor explores a gallery at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 10:57 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 11:12 am.

TORONTO — The Royal Ontario Museum will redesign and expand the galleries on its first floor, which it says will be free for all.

ROM director and CEO Josh Basseches says the museum will redesign nearly 8,000 square metres of its first floor, including the entrance.

He says it will also add about 550 square metres of gallery space on the floor.

Basseches says the museum won’t require tickets to access that portion of the building, as part of its commitment to accessibility.

He says there will also be regular performances in the space.

The initiative expands on a pilot project launched in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

4h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

2h ago

Calls grow for national pharmacare after poll finds Canadians can't afford medication
Calls grow for national pharmacare after poll finds Canadians can't afford medication

There are deepening demands that the federal government roll out a national pharmacare program after two leading Canadian medical groups found some people are skipping their medication because it's too expensive.

1h ago

An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians
An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians

In today's Big Story Podcast, there's simply never been a Canadian sex survey that's comprehensive, scientific and intimate all at once. For decades we've relied on data from the United States, unscientific...

Big Story Podcast

3h ago

Top Stories

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

4h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

2h ago

Calls grow for national pharmacare after poll finds Canadians can't afford medication
Calls grow for national pharmacare after poll finds Canadians can't afford medication

There are deepening demands that the federal government roll out a national pharmacare program after two leading Canadian medical groups found some people are skipping their medication because it's too expensive.

1h ago

An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians
An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians

In today's Big Story Podcast, there's simply never been a Canadian sex survey that's comprehensive, scientific and intimate all at once. For decades we've relied on data from the United States, unscientific...

Big Story Podcast

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Pro-Palestinian protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital sparks outrage
Pro-Palestinian protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital sparks outrage

All levels of government are condemning a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital Monday, while pro-Palestinian protest organizers deny they were targeting the hospital and call the outrage a distraction.

13h ago

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.

22h ago

0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

22h ago

0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.

22h ago

2:18
We could see some snow later in the week
We could see some snow later in the week

Skiers rejoice - we could finally see some snow in the forecast. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

More Videos