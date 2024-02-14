Russia and China clash with US and UK over attacks on Yemen rebels for strikes on Red Sea ships

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 8:27 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 8:42 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and China on Wednesday accused the United States and Britain of illegally attacking military sites used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels to launch missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping.

U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood and UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward countered that the Houthi attacks are illegal, and their “proportionate and legal action” against the Yemen rebels are being taken in self-defense.

Woodward said the Houthi attacks are “driving up the costs of global shipping, including the costs of food supplies and humanitarian aid in the region.”

But Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky and China’s U.N. envoy Zhang Jun argued that the U.N. Security Council never authorized military action against Yemen.

The clashes came at a council meeting where U.N. special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said promising efforts to restore peace to Yemen have been slowed by rising regional tensions linked to the war in Gaza and “in particular the military escalation in the Red Sea.”

Since November, the Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea to demand a cease-fire in Israel’s offensive in Gaza. They have frequently attacked vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperiling shipping in a key route for trade among Asia, the Mideast and Europe.

In recent weeks, the United States and the United Kingdom, backed by other allies, have launched airstrikes targeting Houthi missile arsenals and launch sites for its attacks.

Wood, the U.S. envoy, said American strikes in response to attacks on U.S. naval vessels, “aim to disrupt and degrade the Houthis’ ability to continue their reckless attacks against vessels and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.”

Since 2014, he said, Iran has provided the Houthis with “a growing arsenal of advanced weapons” that they have used to target commercial ships, and “Iran cannot deny its role in enabling and supporting the attacks carried out by the Houthis.”

Wood accused the Houthis of “trying to apply a chokehold on global shipping through the Red Sea” and urged all countries, especially those with direct channels to Iran, “to press Iran’s leaders to rein in the Houthis and stop these lawless attacks.”

Russia’s Polyansky stressed that Moscow “categorically condemns attacks and seizures of commercial vessels and (…) any attacks which impede freedom of navigation.” He said Russia has conveyed messages to the Houthi leaders to focus on Yemen’s domestic agenda and pursue peace.

Grundberg, the U.N. envoy, said that in late December the Houthis, who control the capital and much of the country’s north, and Yemen’s internationally recognized government “committed to a nationwide cease-fire, measures to improve living conditions, and restarting an intra-Yemeni political process.”

But he said Yemen’s peace process can’t be cordoned off from the events in the region, and the U.S. and UK attacks on Houthi targets, and the U.S. designation of the Houthis as a “Specially Designated Terrorist Group” are “concerning.”

“Despite potential complications, my work will continue no matter what,” he said. “It is therefore imperative that we protect the political space, that communication channels are kept open and that all actors remain actively engaged with my efforts.”

Russia’s Polyansky said the root cause of the current situation is Israel’s military offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, which has provoked a chain reaction in the Middle East including by the Houthis.

“An immediate cease-fire in Gaza will help to stabilize the situation in the Red Sea, and the de-escalation in those waters will in turn unblock the efforts of the special envoy, Mr. Grundberg,” Polyansky said.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis swept down from their northern stronghold and chased the internationally recognized government from Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year on behalf of the government and in time the conflict turned into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The war has devastated Yemen, already the Arab region’s poorest country, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

Edem Wosornu, the U.N. humanitarian office’s director of operations, told the council that Yemen faces “massive continuing needs.”

This year, she said, over 18 million people – over half the country’s population – will need humanitarian aid.

The U.N. anticipates that 17.6 million people will be “severely food insecure” — facing serious hunger, she said. “Nearly half of all children under five face moderate to severe stunting” of their growth and development.

Last year, the U.N. received just 40% of its $4.3 billion humanitarian appeal, she said. This year, the Yemen appeal is more targeted and seeks $2.7 billion to reach 11.2 million people across Yemen.

___

Full AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was adopted at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

26m ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

2h ago

1 dead, 11 children among 22 injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among 22 injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

19m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

Top Stories

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was adopted at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

26m ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

2h ago

1 dead, 11 children among 22 injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among 22 injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

19m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA

Time to get those shovels and snow blowers out of hibernation as heavy, wet snow makes its arrival in the GTA on Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of between 5 to 10 cm are expected.

2h ago

5:31
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action

This Valentine's day is a time of action for many Uber drivers, with people taking to the streets in protest of current wages, and working conditions. Shauna Hunt speaks with organizers of a rally at Nathan Phillips square.

9h ago

2:50
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff

A stabbing inside a home in East York is sounding more alarm bells about an illegal rooming house that neighbours have been complaining about for 4 years. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

1:35
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes

Tina Yazdani reveals the details of a soon-to-be-released Ford government "Get It Done" act that will inhibit future government's ability to introduce carbon taxes. The premier also announcing changes to the Ontario licence plate renewal process.
0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
More Videos