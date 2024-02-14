Serbia receives another arms delivery from Russia despite international sanctions over Ukraine

FILE - A drone, left, and Serbian Army Airbus H145M multi-utility helicopter fly during the military exercise at the army barracks in Pancevo, some 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Serbia has received more arms deliveries from Russia despite international sanctions over Ukraine and claims by the Balkan country's leadership that they are seeking European Union membership. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday presented a Russian anti-drone system for electronic jamming known as Repellent that he recently said "is in our hands" despite the Western sanctions (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 12:16 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 12:27 pm.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has received another arms delivery from its ally Russia despite international sanctions on Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday presented a Russian anti-drone system for electronic jamming known as Repellent that he recently said “is in our hands.”

He spoke ahead of Serbia’s national day on Thursday.

“This is the Repellent. It’s not as strong as Krasukha, but it’s excellent,” Vucic said, referring to a Russian ground-based electronic warfare system.

The delivery reached Serbia a few months ago, even though the country’s airspace is almost completely surrounded by NATO member states that have agreed to Western sanctions against Russia.

Serbia is the only European country that has refused to align with European Union sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago. It is also the only European country that continues signing cooperation agreements with Moscow.

Serbia has been told that if it wants to join the EU, it must comply with sanctions.

Most of the recent Serbian military buildup comes from Russia. Other materials come from China as well as some European arms and aircraft manufacturers.

Most of Vucic’s talk about potential threats has been focused on Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence after NATO intervened to stop a bloody Serbian crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists in 1999.

“If someone tried to carry out an aggression against Serbia as it happened in 1999, technically they would not be able to carry it out in the same way,” Vucic said. “They would have to attack from outside, from a distance, from the Adriatic or Mediterranean Sea, with cruise missiles.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

breaking

3m ago

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

1h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

4h ago

Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police
Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police

A man wanted for attempted murder and other charges related to an alleged road rage incident in Richmond Hill turned himself in, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

breaking

3m ago

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

1h ago

Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police
Suspects forcibly remove driver from vehicle in North York carjacking: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week in North York. Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

4h ago

Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police
Man wanted in Richmond Hill road rage incident surrenders to police

A man wanted for attempted murder and other charges related to an alleged road rage incident in Richmond Hill turned himself in, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.
0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.
0:56
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional

Labour unions are celebrating the Ontario Appeal Court's ruling of Bill 124 as unconstitutional. Shauna Hunt with the latest from public service workers who are calling this a victory against the Ford government.
More Videos