Snowy forecast prompts officials in Portland, Oregon, to declare state of emergency

A person walks a dog as they cross SE Belmont Street in the snow on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Officials in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, say they will declare a state of emergency Wednesday evening due to potential snow. The National Weather Service says up to three inches of snow could fall Wednesday, Feb. 13, through Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) Copyright 2024, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 5:01 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 5:12 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —

Officials in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, said they will declare a state of emergency Wednesday evening due to potential snow.

Up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow could fall in the Portland area Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph (64 kph) were also included in the forecast.

Four severe weather shelters will be opened in the county from 8 p.m. Wednesday through at least 10 a.m. Thursday, officials said, adding they were prepared to keep shelters open past that time based on conditions. Beds will also be temporarily added at an existing year-round shelter in Portland.

Authorities said they were ramping up outreach to the thousands of people who live outside in the region and distributing cold weather gear.

Snow and severe winter weather have paralyzed Portland in the past. The city, which is more used to rain, only treats about a third of its street grid in the event of snow and ice and does not plow side streets.

Winter weather in the region can also prove deadly. Last month, snow, freezing rain, ice and frigid temperatures were blamed for at least 10 deaths in Oregon from hypothermia and falling trees or utility poles.

