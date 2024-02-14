Suspect attacked someone with rock, piece of wood in East York: police

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked someone with a rock and a piece of wood in East York last month.

Officers were called to the area of Oak Park and Wallington avenues, near Woodbine Avenue and Cosburn, around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Investigators allege two people got into an argument when one person tried to hit the other with a rock and struck them with a piece of wood.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the area on foot.

Police are looking for a male suspect described as 18 to 19 years old, five feet nine inches tall, with a slim build. He was last seen with a small white dog with brown spots.

Any witnesses are being urged to contact police.