Threats to federal judges have more than doubled in ‘alarming’ spike, US Marshals director says

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 5:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of threats targeting federal judges has more than doubled over the last three years amid a surge in violent and harassing messages directed at public officials around the U.S., the head of the U.S. Marshals said in congressional testimony Wednesday.

Threats to prosecutors and other court staff have shown a similar alarming increase, Marshals Director Ron Davis said during a House committee hearing.

“Core to our democracy is an independent judiciary that can operate safely without the threat of violence,” Davis said. “The current and evolving threat environment facing the judiciary constitutes a substantial risk to our democracy.”

In 2023, the Marshals investigated 457 threats against federal judges, compared to 224 in 2021. Threats to prosecutors have also more than doubled during that time frame, according to data provided by the U.S. Marshals. The agency is tasked with safeguarding more than 2,700 federal judges.

They include threats to kill federal judges and carry out mass shootings at courthouses, Davis said.

There’s also been a rise in judges and court officials being targeted on social media, and a “troubling increase,” in swatting, or fake 911 calls aimed at provoking a police response, he said.

Court officials targeted recently include judges and prosecutors overseeing the criminal cases against former president Donald Trump. In 2022, shortly after the leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, a man was stopped near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh with weapons and zip ties.

Davis’ warning comes as politicians, state capitols and election officials are increasingly targeted by graphic threats, bomb scares and fake emergency calls.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and up to 15 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, sending terrified fans running for cover and marring yet...

updated

17m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

1h ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and up to 15 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, sending terrified fans running for cover and marring yet...

updated

17m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

1h ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff

A stabbing inside a home in East York is sounding more alarm bells about an illegal rooming house that neighbours have been complaining about for 4 years. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

1:35
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes

Tina Yazdani reveals the details of a soon-to-be-released Ford government "Get It Done" act that will inhibit future government's ability to introduce carbon taxes. The premier also announcing changes to the Ontario licence plate renewal process.

23h ago

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.
More Videos